BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We’ll get the sunshine back today, but it will be chilly, and we are headed for a cold night tonight. Then get ready for some more mid-November swings in the weather.

The clipper system that brought us the rain & snow showers the last couple of days is moving away. After a few lingering snow showers in the northern mountains in the morning, we’ll get some sunshine going in the afternoon.

It will be mostly clear and cold tonight with low temperatures bottoming out in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

A frontal system will be approaching us from the west on Wednesday. After a bit of morning sunshine, clouds will move in. There is a chance for a few rain showers near the Canadian border late in the day, with some possible pockets of freezing drizzle in the Northeast Kingdom and northern NH. It will be turning breezy out of the south on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Those winds will be bringing in some warmer air, so temperatures will be rising on Wednesday night, reaching the 50s early Thursday.

The cold front will come through Thursday with rain. As the front goes by, colder air will start coming back in, changing the rain back over to some snow by Friday morning, mainly in the higher elevations. There will be some breaks in the cloud cover later on Friday.

The weekend will start nicely with partly sunny skies on Saturday, but it will be chilly. There could also be some sun on Sunday, but there is a chance for a weak clipper to spread a few rain/snow showers again.

We are keeping an eye on what could be a stronger storm system for the start of next week, with rain, wind, and snow. It’s still too early to say how this system will affect us, but the MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking the development and movement of that storm, keeping you up-to-date on how that will be playing out. -Gary

