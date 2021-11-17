Advertisement

Analysis: The challenges the Build Back Better bill faces

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the president’s infrastructure bill passed, Democrats are now shifting their focus to the social spending plan, the Build Back Better bill.

But major divisions remain between moderates and progressives Democrats over how to put the plan-- which ranges from child care to climate change-- into law.

For the latest on what’s going on in Washington, our Cat Viglienzoni and Darren Perron spoke with Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren. Watch the video for the full interview.

