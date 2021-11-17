Avoiding pet emergencies over the holidays

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The holidays are just around the corner and that often means a lot of cleaning, decorating, and cooking. But while you’re getting all that done, make sure you don’t have to plan a trip to the vet on top of everything else,

Veterinarians say around this time of year, they start getting more calls from concerned owners about dogs or cats that have gotten into forbidden foods, holiday decorations, medications, cleaning products.

“You just have to be really careful because animals can get really sick even from mild vomiting. So, especially around the holidays, where there might be more people and there’s more stress sometimes, then little things will just set them off,” said Erin Forbes with Mountain View Animal Hospital in Essex Junction.

If you’re concerned your animal may have eaten something and gotten sick, you can call the ASPCA’s Animal Poison Control Center to find out if it’s serious enough that you should get to a veterinarian.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.