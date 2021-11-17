Canada to loosen border testing requirements for short-term visitors to US

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Reports from north of the border say Canada is loosening restrictions on short-term visitors.

The Canadian government is expected to lift the COVID testing requirement for Canadians who spend less than 72 hours in the U.S.

In a statement Wednesday, Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay, said he welcomed the change. “The burdensome testing requirement has prevented day trippers and short-term visitors from coming to the North Country, and our regional economies have suffered long enough due to the border closure and it is past time that these requirements were adjusted,” he said.

