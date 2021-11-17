Advertisement

CDC confirms case of monkeypox in Maryland

By CNN
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - Health officials are investigating a case of monkeypox in Maryland.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the patient involved recently returned to the United States from Nigeria.

They are currently in isolation.

The CDC is working with their international counterparts, the airline and local health officials to reach out to anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient.

The CDC believes there was a low risk of the virus spreading at the airport because of current COVID-19 restrictions.

Monkeypox is a rare, but serious illness.

It typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes before progressing into a rash on the face and body.

There have been 218 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Nigeria since 2017.

There have also been eight cases in the U.S. linked to international travelers since then.

