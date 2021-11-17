Advertisement

COVID forces Burlington school to temporarily go fully remote

The Integrated Arts Academy in Burlington - File photo
The Integrated Arts Academy in Burlington - File photo(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Integrated Arts Academy is going entirely remote for the next two days.

A message sent home to parents says that’s because more than half of the student body is learning remotely due to positive COVID cases or being close contacts.

The school will reopen for in-person learning the Monday after Thanksgiving.

