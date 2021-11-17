CP Holiday Rail goes virtual again

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A holiday fundraising event that usually makes a stop in the North County will be virtual again this year.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hosting an online concert and collecting donations for the program’s 23rd year.

Despite not being able to be in person, the event still will raise money and accept food donations for community food banks along the usual network.

Further details on the event will be announced soon.

