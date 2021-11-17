Advertisement

Gov. Scott to recognize National Apprenticeship Week

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and the Vermont Labor Department will kick off National Apprenticeship Week on Wednesday at the Central Vermont Medical Center.

The governor and other speakers will be at CVMC Wednesday afternoon to specifically highlight the healthcare industry.

The Vermont Registered Apprenticeship Program brings together businesses, job seekers, students, and educators to train the labor force to meet the needs of employers.

The state currently serves apprenticeships in over 35 different occupations, and since 2017 has served nearly 9,000 apprentices.

