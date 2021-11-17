High winds, snow lead to serious drifts at Mount Washington Observatory

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (WCAX) - Winter has definitely arrived at the Mount Washington Observatory!

Tuesday, the crew at the research center on top of New Hampshire’s Mount Washington reported high winds and 10 inches of snow on the ground.

It piled up into some serious snowdrifts, practically blocking the door!

The crew posted on social media that they had to do a lot of shoveling.

The observatory saw its first snowfall of the season back in September.

Mount Washington is the highest peak in the Northeast United States at 6,288 feet and is known for its erratic weather.

