High winds, snow lead to serious drifts at Mount Washington Observatory

Tuesday, the crew at the research center on top of New Hampshire's Mount Washington reported high winds and 10 inches of snow on the ground.(Courtesy: Mount Washington Observatory)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (WCAX) - Winter has definitely arrived at the Mount Washington Observatory!

Tuesday, the crew at the research center on top of New Hampshire’s Mount Washington reported high winds and 10 inches of snow on the ground.

It piled up into some serious snowdrifts, practically blocking the door!

High winds and about 10 inches of snow on the ground lead to some serious snow drifts (and lots of shoveling!) this...

Posted by Mount Washington Observatory on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

The crew posted on social media that they had to do a lot of shoveling.

The observatory saw its first snowfall of the season back in September.

Mount Washington is the highest peak in the Northeast United States at 6,288 feet and is known for its erratic weather.

