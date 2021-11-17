Hochul warns of more COVID-19 protocols if numbers don’t dip

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Kathy Hochul says New Yorkers in upstate communities seeing upticks in COVID-19 cases could again face more pandemic restrictions if infection rates fail to drop.

The Democrat didn’t outline Tuesday any specific measures she could take, or when they could begin, but said she’s troubled by vaccine holdouts and signs of rising COVID-19 cases in parts of western and central New York.

The governor also said anyone who feels they’re at high risk of getting COVID-19 should get a booster shot.

