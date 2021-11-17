Hoopcats roll WPI in home opener

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team returned to Patrick Gym Tuesday night, posting an 81-48 victory over WPI in the first official game with fans in the building since March 10, 2020. With the victory, the Cats move to 2-1 on the season.

After a bit of a sluggish start against their D3 opponent, Vermont turned things around with a 15-0 run early in the first half. Ryan Davis led the way with a career-high 28 points, while Kam Gibson added 11 and Justin Mazzulla had ten.

The Cats won’t have long to rest on their laurels: Ivy League favorite Yale comes to Burlington Friday afternoon for a 4 p.m. tipoff.

