Hoopcats roll WPI in home opener

Ryan Davis posts career high in 81-48 victory
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team returned to Patrick Gym Tuesday night, posting an 81-48 victory over WPI in the first official game with fans in the building since March 10, 2020. With the victory, the Cats move to 2-1 on the season.

After a bit of a sluggish start against their D3 opponent, Vermont turned things around with a 15-0 run early in the first half. Ryan Davis led the way with a career-high 28 points, while Kam Gibson added 11 and Justin Mazzulla had ten.

The Cats won’t have long to rest on their laurels: Ivy League favorite Yale comes to Burlington Friday afternoon for a 4 p.m. tipoff.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

