New Hampshire’s 1st child advocate not seeking 2nd term

File image
File image(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Moira O’Neill, who was appointed New Hampshire’s first State Child Advocate in 2018, says she will not seek a second, four-year term.

The office was created as an independent oversight agency for the state Division of Children, Youth and Families. It was part of an effort to reform the state’s child protection system in the wake of two toddler deaths in 2014 and 2015. The office’s work has included systemic reviews of the use of restraint and seclusion of children in residential care and how the state supports infants born exposed to drugs and alcohol.

O’Neill says the next step of a healthy organization is to assure its strength isn’t tied to a specific leader. 

