Advertisement

New and updated park-in-rides open in Central Vermont

Courtesy: VTrans
Courtesy: VTrans(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermonters will have a new and updated spot to park during their commutes starting Wednesday.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation says new or expanded I-89 park-and-rides will open off of Exits 5 and 7. Those are at the Williamstown/Northfield and Berlin exits.

That means the existing facility in Williamstown will be closed Wednesday and crews will begin work on shutting down the park and ride at the Berlin Mall.

After a busy season of construction, new/expanded Park & Ride facilities in Williamstown/Northfield (Exit 5 on I-89) and...

Posted by Vermont Agency of Transportation on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amtrak train slammed into a car in Royalton on Tuesday, killing the driver of the car.
1 killed when train hits car at Royalton crossing
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Officials urge COVID precautions ahead of Thanksgiving
Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Resort
Lack of snow forces several ski resorts to delay openings
File photo
VTrans releases names for ‘Name a Plow’ contest
File photo
City Council debates reopening Burlington homeless encampment

Latest News

A holiday fundraising event that usually makes a stop in the North County will be virtual again...
CP Holiday Rail goes virtual again
A holiday fundraising event that usually makes a stop in the North County will be virtual again...
CP Holiday Rail goes virtual again
Traffic lights out Wednesday morning.
Traffic lights out at major four-way intersection in Essex
We have a traffic alert for drivers in Essex Wednesday morning.
Traffic lights out at major four-way intersection in Essex