New and updated park-in-rides open in Central Vermont

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermonters will have a new and updated spot to park during their commutes starting Wednesday.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation says new or expanded I-89 park-and-rides will open off of Exits 5 and 7. Those are at the Williamstown/Northfield and Berlin exits.

That means the existing facility in Williamstown will be closed Wednesday and crews will begin work on shutting down the park and ride at the Berlin Mall.

After a busy season of construction, new/expanded Park & Ride facilities in Williamstown/Northfield (Exit 5 on I-89) and... Posted by Vermont Agency of Transportation on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

