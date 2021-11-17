Advertisement

One-on-one with Sen. Patrick Leahy

By Darren Perron
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy on Monday announced he would not seek another term.

The 81-year-old Democrat made the announcement during a news briefing at the Vermont Statehouse. It comes as Leahy winds down his eighth term and close to five decades in Washington, D.C.

Our Darren Perron spoke with Leahy about how he arrived at the decision and what needs to happen in Washington to break the logjam in Congress.

