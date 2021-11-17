Advertisement

Police: Driver hit by train was trying to cross tracks

Police say a driver who died after being hit by an Amtrak train had crossed the tracks, backed into a driveway to turn around, and was attempting to cross back when he was hit.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) - Police say a driver who died after being hit by an Amtrak train had crossed the tracks, backed into a driveway to turn around, and was attempting to cross back when he was hit.

The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the town of Royalton as the SUV was crossing the tracks at an intersection not marked with gates.

The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Thomas Fennell, 23, a Vermont Law School student from Pittsburgh.

Anyone with further knowledge of the crash is asked to call Royalton Police.

