Regulators take steps to bolster Vermont’s ailing hospital system

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont regulators say if the state’s hospitals don’t change how they do business they could go out of business, so they’re now examining what services hospitals should provide.

Nationwide, more than 180 rural hospitals have closed since 2005. Springfield hospital’s bankruptcy in 2019 sent ripples throughout the health care system and the communities they serve. Vowing to never let that happen again, the Green Mountain Care Board is working on a plan to preserve Vermont’s health care system.

After taking a close look at hospital budgets, it turns out Springfield wasn’t the only one running in the red. From 2017 to 2019, six of Vermont’s 14 hospitals spent more than they brought in.

Hospital spending makes up 20% of the state’s economy -- about $6 billion -- and it’s getting more expensive each year. Officials say there are a number of factors driving rate hikes including the state’s graying demographic. As Vermonters get older and sicker they are using more care. And more people are using Medicare, which reimburses providers at lower rates than private insurance.

Two reports commissioned by the GMCB aim to arm decision-makers with data on how to invest smarter in health care and keep rural hospitals out of bankruptcy court. “What we need to do is envision what we want for a health care system and then figure out how we’re going to staff it and figure out how we get the right facilities in the right places,” said the GMCB’s Kevin Mullin.

One of the reports calls for policymakers to make tough choices to save money, including possibly closing entire ICUs at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, North Country Hospital in Newport, and Gifford Medical Center in Randolph. Researchers found those ICUs usually had unused beds and the state would be better served if they were relocated to larger hospitals.

Conclusions like that have hospitals worried. Gifford employs 700 people in the Randolph area. Dr. Joshua White, the hospital’s chief medical officer, says the recommendation to close beds at Gifford uses pre-pandemic data. With COVID, he says the hospital is busy and not underused. White also says making the big hospitals bigger at the expense of smaller ones will only hurt rural Vermont.

“We cannot run health care as if it were the auto industry, where we can run razor-thin margins and lean everything, because we have to be able to absorb surges, even just seasonal influenza surges,” White said. He says solving workforce shortages -- which were laid bare by the pandemic -- is the answer to sustainability.

The GMCB and the Legislature have already been trying to bolster the health care workforce for years with incentives including tuition assistance, loan forgiveness, and licensure agreements that allow professionals from other states to practice in Vermont.

Legislators say the reports are starting a long-overdue conversation and that Vermont needs to work quickly and intentionally to reimagine how to save its hospitals. “Saying that it’s going to happen in five to 10 years is not realistic. By then, how many hospitals would have folded? We don’t want that to happen,” said Sen. Ginny Lyons, D-Chittenden County. She says balancing health care quality, access, and affordability for all Vermonters is key.

The GMCB is now preparing a report for lawmakers due in January that will present several options.

