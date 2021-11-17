Relatives of NY crash victims cheer limo reforms in infrastructure bill

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - President Biden’s infrastructure bill calls for new federal mandates for the limousine industry. It comes after a 2018 crash left 20 people dead, many of them with ties to New York’s North Country.

“What happened to my nieces didn’t need to happen,” said Barbara Douglas, who has thought about that tragic night for the last three years. “It was pure greed from the company.”

On October 6, 2018, her four nieces and their husbands were killed in a limousine crash along with 11 of their close friends and two pedestrians. It happened after police say the limo driver blew a stop sign, crossed an intersection and hit an SUV and a vehicle in an adjacent parking lot. Upon inspection, state police said the limo should have never been on the road.

“That’s something you never forget in your life, ever,” said Kevin Cushing, the father of Patrick Cushing, another victim of the crash. “Besides being grief-stricken, we got angry. We thought, we need to do something, our state legislators need to do something.”

Cushing and other family members have worked on limo safety reform on the state and federal levels since the crash. “I think they were concerned we would try to overstep, try to over-regulate the limousine industry. We had no interest in doing that,” Cushing said.

On Monday, Cushing was Senator Chuck Schumer’s personal guest at the bill signing. “How it got into the Infrastructure bill, I don’t know but I’m glad it did. The new limousine laws are the laws of the land,” Cushing said.

“I think it’s wonderful, they need it,” Douglas said.

The bill establishes funding for a state to impound an unsafe vehicle; mandates an annual inspection regime; conducts research on limo crash impacts and solutions to better prevent them; calls for research on new rules on how to best evaluate passengers in an emergency; requires drivers to share their inspection history with prospective customers; and creates an easier way to make safety standards.

“The vast majority of limousine operators do so in an efficient and legal and safe way. The bottom feeders of the industry don’t. The new laws will make it impossible -- almost impossible -- for those bottom feeder limousine operators to do their business,” Cushing said.

Related Stories:

Limo operator avoids prison time in crash that killed 20

Feds fault operator, regulators in limo crash that killed 20

NTSB: Regulators failed at jobs in NY limo crash that killed 20

Cuomo signs limo safety bills inspired by deadly crashes

Families of NY crash victims demand tougher limo laws

Victims in deadly limo crash had ties to North Country

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.