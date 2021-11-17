Advertisement

Remains of Korean War soldier from NY ID’d after 71 years

The remains of a 19-year-old soldier from upstate New York killed during the Korean War have...
The remains of a 19-year-old soldier from upstate New York killed during the Korean War have been identified more than seven decades after he was reported missing in action. - File photo(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The remains of a 19-year-old soldier from upstate New York killed during the Korean War have been identified more than seven decades after he was reported missing in action.

Defense officials announced Wednesday that Army Sgt. Howard R. Belden was accounted for on Oct. 14 and will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Belden lived in Hague, New York, near the Vermont border.

He was reported missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, after his unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

His remains were identified among 55 boxes North Korea sent to the U.S. in 2018 that they said contained the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

An Amtrak train slammed into a car in Royalton on Tuesday, killing the driver of the car.
1 killed when train hits car at Royalton crossing
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Officials urge COVID precautions ahead of Thanksgiving
File photo
VTrans releases names for ‘Name a Plow’ contest
Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Resort
Lack of snow forces several ski resorts to delay openings
File photo
City Council debates reopening Burlington homeless encampment

Latest News

Tuesday, the crew at the research center on top of New Hampshire's Mount Washington reported...
High winds, snow lead to serious drifts at Mount Washington Observatory
Police say a driver who died after being hit by an Amtrak train had crossed the tracks, backed...
Police: Driver hit by train was trying to cross tracks
File
Vermont joins list of states allowing universal boosters for adults
vaccination
Vermont joins list of states allowing universal boosters for adults