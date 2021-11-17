Remains of Korean War soldier from NY ID’d after 71 years

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The remains of a 19-year-old soldier from upstate New York killed during the Korean War have been identified more than seven decades after he was reported missing in action.

Defense officials announced Wednesday that Army Sgt. Howard R. Belden was accounted for on Oct. 14 and will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Belden lived in Hague, New York, near the Vermont border.

He was reported missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, after his unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

His remains were identified among 55 boxes North Korea sent to the U.S. in 2018 that they said contained the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

