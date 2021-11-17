Rutland officer ‘justified’ in fatal shooting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Attorney General has cleared a Rutland Police officer involved in the fatal shooting of a Florida man in the restroom of a McDonald’s back in August.

It happened after a car crash on Allen Street on the afternoon of Aug. 25. Ofc. Christopher Rose saw Jonathan Mansilla, 33, run into the nearby McDonald’s. Rose pursued him into the restaurant and saw him inside one of the stalls in the men’s room. He told investigators Mansilla then exited the stall and ran toward him with what appeared to be a weapon. Rose fired three rounds, hitting Mansilla twice in the chest. The object turned out to be a cellphone.

The chase started several hours earlier after a hit-and-run crash around 1:15 p.m. at the Goodwill on North Main Street in Rutland. An alert went out to police to look for Mansilla’s car. He was later spotted in Wallingford and Clarendon, before rear-ending a UPS truck on Allen Street around 2:35.

The Attorney General’s office concluded that Rose reasonably believed that he was in imminent danger of being killed and that his actions were justified.

Vermont lawmakers recently amended the use-of-force statutes to look at the “totality of the circumstances” when considering the justification of officer-involved shootings. Even though the amended statute only became effective last month, the AG analyzed the case under those criteria and came to the same conclusion.

