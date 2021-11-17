Advertisement

Traffic lights out at major four-way intersection in Essex

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - We have a traffic alert for drivers in Essex Wednesday morning.

Police tell us the traffic lights are out by Essex Middle School. That’s the four-way intersection of Jericho Rd (VT-15), Center Rd (VT-15), Browns River Rd (VT-128) and Towers Rd.

The intersection is also where the Essex Town Park and Ride and the Free Library are located.

Police say it’s unclear how long the lights will be out and say to expect delays.

