Underhill man sentenced for child sex crimes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man will spend 16 years in prison for child sex crimes.



Ryan Beaulieu, 45 of Underhill pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexual exploitation and child porn. According to court documents, the Underhill man used an anonymous video chat website and recorded children he directed to engage in sex.

Authorities found thousands of images and records of him participating in numerous online groups dedicated to producing and trafficking child sex abuse material.

He was already on the sex offender registry for a conviction in 2013.



