WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In just a week, we’ll be gearing up for Thanksgiving dinner. And if you’re planning on overindulging, you may want to prepare some bellyache relief, too.

To reduce that post-dinner bellyache there are some yoga moves that can aid in digestion.

Our Elissa Borden visited the experts at Sangha Studio in Williston for some tips.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.