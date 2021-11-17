Advertisement

Vermont man pleads guilty to robbing New Hampshire bank

Bank surveillance footage
Bank surveillance footage
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A Vermont man has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in New Hampshire.

Court documents say 29-year-old Trevor Allen, of Bellows Falls, walked into the bank in Charlestown, New Hampshire, in 2018 and handed a teller a note demanding money. Allen said he was armed. The teller gave him $2,485 in cash.

Investigators later found Allen’s fingerprint on the note. Allen pleaded guilty Tuesday in deal reached with prosecutors. The charge calls for a maximum 20-year prison sentence, but prosecutors will recommend that he be sentenced at the bottom of the guideline range and pay back any money owed.

His sentencing is in February.

