BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We have some real mid-November weather ahead of us - big temperature swings, rain, wind, snow . . . you name it. Here is how it is all going to play out . . . .

After a cold start to the day, our temperatures will recover back into the 40s in the afternoon as winds pick up out of the south. We’ll start with some sunshine, but then clouds will be on the increase as a frontal system comes at us from the west. There is a small chance for a few, scattered showers late afternoon, evening, and into the overnight hours, mainly in our northern areas. It will continue to be breezy ouf of the south overnight and temperatures will hold steady, or even rise a bit by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be an active weather day. There will be a little sunshine in the morning with those continued breezy south winds. The first half of the day will be warm. Then a cold front will swing through during the afternoon & evening, from west to east. It will come along with a pretty good shot of rain - anywhere from 1/4″ to 3/4″ by the end of the day.

That front will also be ushering in colder air. So, as things start to chill down again late in the day, the rain will change over to snow, mainly in the higher elevations, and that will go a bit into early Friday morning during the overnight hours. By daybreak Friday there will be a trace to around 3″ of snow accumulation, with the higher amounts in the higher elevations.

The rest of Friday will feature partly sunny skies, but it will be colder again, and a bit blustery out of the WNW.

We will catch a break over the weekend with some decent weather. After another cold night on Friday night, we’ll start to warm back up again on Saturday, which will feature a lot of sunshine. Sunday will be partly sunny and even a bit warmer.

Then it will get more active again early next week as another frontal system moves through with rain on Monday, changing over to some snow Monday night into Tuesday. There will be a lot of wind with that system, too.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the development of that storm system for next week, as it looks to be stronger than the one that will come through on Thursday. -Gary

