AG asks judge to revoke bail of Bennington white nationalist

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Attorney General’s Office is asking a judge to revoke the bail of a self-described white nationalist from Bennington.

Max Misch was initially charged in 2019 for violating the state’s new gun magazine capacity law after he bought two, 30-round rifle magazines in New Hampshire and brought them back to Vermont. Since then he faces numerous other charges of racial baiting, harassment, and witness tampering. The Bennington County State’s Attorney this week added obstruction of justice to that list in connection with a domestic violence case.

In its motion to the Bennington court, the AG says Misch’s conduct across numerous pending cases “constitutes an aggregate threat to the integrity of the judicial system.” “The defendant has been charged with large capacity ammunition-related offenses, and since then has allegedly, systematically violated his conditions of release on four separate occasions, has been charged with three Disorderly Conduct offenses, two felony Domestic Assault offenses, and now a felony Obstruction of Justice case,” said the motion.

The court over the summer already denied the AG’s request for home detention.

