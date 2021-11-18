Advertisement

Attorneys general launch investigation into Instagram’s impact on young people

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The attorneys general of all three states in our region are investigating a popular social media platform.

Thursday afternoon, the top prosecutors in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York signed onto a multistate coalition looking into Instagram’s impact on young people.

They’re investigating whether Meta platforms-- formerly known as Facebook-- promoted Instagram to children and young adults despite knowing that it led to physical and mental health harm.

At issue is whether the social media giant violated consumer protection laws and put the public at risk.

Click here to read the letter to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

