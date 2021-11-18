Biologists call Vermont wild turkey population healthy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Thanksgiving just around the corner, we’re checking in on Vermont’s turkeys-- the wild ones that is.

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says there are about 50,000 or so of the birds in the state. Biologists say that’s a healthy population.

Many people are surprised to learn that turkeys were eradicated from Vermont in the mid-1800s due to overhunting and loss of forest habitat to farmland.

Thirty-one of them were reintroduced in Southern Vermont around 1970 and their numbers have rebounded since.

“They’ve far exceeded what we believe to be their historical range. So now they’re everywhere in the state and abundant and healthy. Their recovery is a pretty remarkable story, to say the least,” said Chris Bernier, a Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologist.

The hunting seasons for turkeys are over for the year now, but Fish and Wildlife says it was a successful year for turkey hunters. About 4,900 birds were taken during the regular season in May. Young hunters had a better year than usual, taking more than 700 turkeys.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Chris Bernier.

