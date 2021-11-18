‘Champy’ sign stolen in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Legends and Lore marker sign was stolen in Plattsburgh.

The “Champy” sign tells the story of the legendary lake monster people have spotted in the region.

The marker was stolen from the shoreline of Lake Champlain on Cumberland Head Road.

It was first installed there in July 2019.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the town of Plattsburgh or local police.

