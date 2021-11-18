Fair Haven residents concerned with recent deadly crashes on VT-22A

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - There have been 62 deaths on Vermont roads so far this year. Two of those were on Route 22A.

Residents say one death in their town is too many.

In the last six years, there have been 347 crashes on Route 22A, 7% of those were deemed major incidents.

“It’s just unnecessary,” said Julia Austin, a Fair Haven resident.

Whether Austin is talking about the speeding or recent deaths on Route 22A, she says the same thing.

The recent death of a 17-year-old driver in the lower third of Route 22A shook the whole community.

“You think of those people’s families and close friends, you know, those accidents didn’t need to happen,” said Austin.

Austin and her family take the road a few times a day, most days. She says it’s still hard to get used to.

“Obviously, it has no shoulders. People drive insanely fast, passing in unsafe places,” said Austin.

Austin credits Fair Haven police for doing what they can, but what they can’t do is work traffic enforcement all day.

“If I could be out there all day long, I’d make the town a lot of money, I’d make the state a lot of money,” said Sgt. Dale Kerber with the Fair Haven Police Department.

The morning we interviewed Kerber, he issued two speeding tickets for drivers going over 80 mph, less than 10 minutes apart.

He says what’s unfortunate is they still miss a lot of speeders.

“We don’t have the time to patrol to keep speeding down all hours of the day and night,” Kerber said.

According to an analysis done by VTrans and the Highway Safety Commission looking back to 2016, crashes are actually down this year in the lower two-thirds of 22A. But two fatal accidents are cause for concern; they were within two miles of one another and within four months.

Speeding does come up in the report; 72% of speed-related crashes in the survey happen in the lower two-thirds of the road.

“It’s part of the passion of why I like to enforce the speeds up there, to try and slow people down to try to and save lives. I get a lot of complaints about writing them a ticket, and I just tell them I’d rather be writing you a ticket than write a crash report or worse notify a loved one that you’re not coming home today. Most of the time when I say that they get it, they understand,” Kerber said.

While local police say they do what they can, residents say they want more.

“It is very apparent by the way people drive that they know there is not a police presence there,” said Austin.

Austin says more presence from the occasional DMV officer or state trooper could help. But she also says personal accountability will be key to making the road safer.

“I would like to see to a degree a little bit more awareness of the risk to everyone,” said Austin.

Fair Haven Police do have an officer in the high school who they say does try to remind students to be safe and slow down while driving. That most recent deadly accident was a 17-year-old and a student at the school. Kerber says he also likes to get in the school to serve the same reminder to younger folks.

Related Stories:

Teen killed in West Haven crash

Police investigating fatal head-on crash in West Haven

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.