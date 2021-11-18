Feds drop charges against suspect in Rutland raid

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal authorities have dropped charges against a man arrested in a massive drug raid in Rutland last month.

City, state, and federal authorities raided homes last month on Baxter and Maple Streets, later saying they found signs of human trafficking.

Jackson Grant of Brooklyn was charged for being a felon in possession of a gun. But the U.S. Attorney for Vermont is now dropping that charge as they say continue to investigate his activities in Vermont.

Jackson has been the only person charged for far in that raid.

Related Stories:

Rutland neighborhood hit by raid works to build community

First arraignment set for Tuesday in Rutland drug raid

Rutland drug raid uncovers possible human trafficking operation

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.