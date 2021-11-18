Feeding Chittenden to hand out turkeys Thursday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Turkeys are starting to go to families in Chittenden County to prepare for Thanksgiving.

Staff and volunteers with Feeding Chittenden will be handing out the turkeys from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday.

The goal is to feed 3,500 families.

People are encouraged to fill a virtual shopping cart with the most-needed food items so hungry families can have turkey, potatoes and stuffing.

You can also drop them off at Feeding Chittenden’s Center in Burlington.

Volunteers will be serving a Thanksgiving to-go meal the Wednesday before the holiday.

Click here for more information.

