Missing hunter found safe in Swanton

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing hunter has been found safe.

Swanton Police say they got a call just before midnight from a concerned family member that Brian Lazarski, 66, hadn’t been seen all day Wednesday.

Police say Lazarski’s vehicle was found unoccupied on French Hill near the Fairfield Swamp trailhead in Swanton. Search teams found the St. Albans man near the Fairfield Swamp.

Police say he lost his bearings while hunting and couldn’t find his way back to his vehicle.

He was reportedly cold but uninjured.

