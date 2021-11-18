Advertisement

Missing hunter found safe in Swanton

File image
File image(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing hunter has been found safe.

Swanton Police say they got a call just before midnight from a concerned family member that Brian Lazarski, 66, hadn’t been seen all day Wednesday.

Police say Lazarski’s vehicle was found unoccupied on French Hill near the Fairfield Swamp trailhead in Swanton. Search teams found the St. Albans man near the Fairfield Swamp.

Police say he lost his bearings while hunting and couldn’t find his way back to his vehicle.

He was reportedly cold but uninjured.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a driver who died after being hit by an Amtrak train had crossed the tracks, backed...
Police: Driver hit by train was trying to cross tracks
Underhill man sentenced for child sex crimes
Bank surveillance footage
Vermont man pleads guilty to robbing New Hampshire bank
An Amtrak train slammed into a car in Royalton on Tuesday, killing the driver of the car.
1 killed when train hits car at Royalton crossing
File photo
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Weathersfield stabbing

Latest News

Santa to make several stops in Vermont this December
Operation Santa’s Convoy with the Vermont Army National Guard is happening again this year.
Santa to make several stops in Vermont this December
File photo
Feeding Chittenden to hand out turkeys Thursday
File photo
More positive cases prompt lockdown at Newport prison