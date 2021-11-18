More positive cases at Newport prison prompts lockdown

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Over a dozen positive COVID-19 cases at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.

The Department of Corrections is reporting 14 new cases from testing that was conducted on November 15th. One staff member and 13 inmates tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number to 18 inmates and 7 staff.

The prison is in full lockdown, Wednesday and contact tracing is underway.

In the outbreak at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, 19 inmates and 4 staff members have been medically cleared. Leaving one inmate and two staff remaining.

Across all four facilities currently there are 20 inmates and 12 staff with the virus.

