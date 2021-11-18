Advertisement

Newbury board denies permit to youth detention facility

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021
NEWBURY, Vt. (AP) - A Newbury town board has decided unanimously to deny a permit for a proposed youth detention facility.

The board cited a lack of emergency services and conflict with the town’s development plan. The Valley News reported the proposed six-bed facility would have required $3 million in security upgrades. It would have been located at a former bed and breakfast. The Newbury Development Review Board said the facility would put too much demand on law enforcement and emergency services.

The proposed facility would have replaced the state’s former Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center. It closed after being sued over the use of restraints at the facility.

