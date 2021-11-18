NH increasing benefit amounts for home heating assistance

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Energy is increasing benefit amounts under its home fuel assistance program by 60% over last winter for qualifying households because of rising national energy costs.

Benefits will range from $253 to $2,520, up from $158 to $1,575 last winter. Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday that due to a nationwide spike in energy prices, the steps are being taken to help those in need. Under the Fuel Assistance Program, benefit amounts are determined based on of factors such as income, household size, housing type, and fuel type.

The program is the New Hampshire arm of the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

