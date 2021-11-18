Advertisement

NY lawmaker calls for ambulance bill

Ambulances help provide life-saving care.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALTONA, NY (WCAX) - Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, is trying to get a bill passed that would give more than $3 million to help local fire departments provide life-saving care.

He says while commercial and hospital-based ambulances can recover the cost of service through a patient’s insurance, fire department-based ambulance services in New York cannot.

Jones will be at the Altona Fire Department Thursday at 11 a.m. to talk about the importance of passing the “Fair Play Ambulance Cost Recovery Act.”

