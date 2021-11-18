NY lawmakers begin reading findings from Cuomo probe

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Members of the New York Assembly’s Judiciary Committee began reading copies of a report that delves into allegations against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The report is expected to lay out findings into allegations Cuomo sexually harassed aides, understated the toll of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, and prioritized COVID-19 testing for members of his inner circle.

Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine said members of the committee will be reviewing the report Thursday and Friday. It’s unclear when exactly the report will be released, or whether the committee will hold a meeting first.

