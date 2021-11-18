Advertisement

One dead, 1 seriously injured in Weathersfield stabbing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - One man is dead, Wednesday and another is seriously injured after a stabbing.

Vermont State Police say just after 3:00pm they got a 911 call to a report of a domestic altercation on Melody Lane in Weathersfield.

When first responders got to the house, they found one man dead and another inside with serious injures.

The injured man was sent to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police say there is no search for a suspect and no threat to the public.

