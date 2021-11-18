Advertisement

Rutland readies for gingerbread showdown

By Elissa Borden
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Bakers in the Rutland area are getting ready for a major gingerbread showdown this weekend.

The annual Gingerbread Contest Showcase takes place Saturday at the Chaffee Art Center. Contestants will vie for prizes in a number of categories for people’s choice. The elaborate creations will stay on display through December 11.

Our Elissa Borden spoke with organizers about what it takes to put the contest on.

