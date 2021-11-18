Advertisement

Santa to make several stops in Vermont this December

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Before Santa gets busy flying around the world on Christmas, he’s stopping by Vermont.

Operation Santa’s Convoy with the Vermont Army National Guard is happening again this year.

That has Santa going from St. Albans to Berlin on December 21st and from White River Junction to Rutland on December 22nd.

Both trips starts at 4:30 p.m.

Santa will be out and about this year 🎅🏼 See Santa on December 21st along the St. Albans to Berlin route starting at...

Posted by Vermont Army National Guard on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

