Sununu: Case being reviewed after protective order denied

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu says the case of a woman who was shot, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, a month after a judge denied her request for a protective order, is “being reviewed to the fullest extent possible.”

The woman was shot Monday in Salem, Massachusetts, and was in critical condition in a Boston hospital. Police said the man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The woman had obtained a temporary restraining order against him in September.

In October, a New Hampshire judge dismissed the woman’s petition for a permanent restraining order, saying “the court cannot find that the defendant’s conduct constitutes a credible present threat to plaintiff’s safety.”

