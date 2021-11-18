Advertisement

Sununu condemns tweet offering a ‘bounty’ on teachers

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has denounced a conservative group’s offer to pay $500 to the first person who “catches” a public school teacher violating New Hampshire’s new limits on the discussion of systemic racism and other topics.

The budget Sununu signed in June included provisions prohibiting teaching children that they are inferior, racist, sexist, or oppressive by virtue of their race, gender, or other characteristics. Last week, a conservative parents’ group offered a “bounty” to encourage people to report possible violations.

Sununu’s office said Thursday that he condemns the offer and that any sort of financial incentive is “wholly inappropriate.”

