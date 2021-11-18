Advertisement

UVM researchers are developing a safer polio vaccine

By Darren Perron
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A century after a Rutland doctor documented the first major polio outbreak, the world now stands on the brink of eradicating the disease, and the Green Mountain State may once again make a difference.

Researchers at the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine’s Vaccine Testing Center are conducting a pair of trials using new polio vaccines to determine whether the modernized cocktails can replace existing ones and better protect children.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Day’s Colin Flanders, who wrote about the research in this week’s issue.

