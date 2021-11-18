Vt. plow crews ready for winter. Are there enough operators?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The snow will start flying soon but does Vermont have enough plow drivers to push it all out of the way?

Burlington’s fleet of plows is ready for the first big snowstorm, but city officials say they are short on operators. “In my eight years, this is the biggest challenge from a hiring standpoint that we’ve seen,” said Chapin Spencer, director of Burlington’s Department of Public Works.

He says they have all the full-time drivers they need to help in small and medium storms but are looking to hire 13 people for other positions who would help with snow removal during a major storm. “We’re pulling from water, from traffic, from other departments like parks to all help out,” Spencer said.

Burlington city councilors also recently approved an incentive and recruitment program for public works jobs to fill out the 30 positions that are vacant.

It’s a similar story across the state. Even during the midst of a nationwide staffing shortage, snowplow positions are mostly filled.

VTrans is down 10 drivers in Colchester, but they can pull from other divisions to get roads in that area clear. They attribute the mostly full ranks to the fact that drivers enjoy the job and benefits.

“It’s their road when they are out there. They care about the people out on their road. I think that’s something, it’s that pride thing that they’re proud of what they do. And it’s a critical job that without them nothing moves across the state safely,” said VTrans’ Todd Law.

In the town of Williston, they are down just one driver, thanks to a retiree coming back. But the town’s Bruce Hoar says their lean crew could have to work longer routes if people call out sick. “Like any occupation, you can have somebody injured or somebody sick, In the world we live in today, if you’re not feeling good at all, we don’t want you coming to work,” he said.

“It was great when we had all eight guys. We can do a good job for the residents of Williston,” added Mark Russell, Williston’s road foreman.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.