What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sundays at 7:30 a.m.
What’s coming up on “You Can Quote Me”
November 21, 2020
Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy on Monday announced he would not seek another term. We speak with the Dean of the Senate about how he arrived at his decision and what needs to happen in Washington to break the logjam in Congress. Plus, Washington reporter Kyle Midura provides analysis on the changing of the guard.
Host: Darren Perron
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.