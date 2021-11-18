What’s coming up on “You Can Quote Me”

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

November 21, 2020

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy on Monday announced he would not seek another term. We speak with the Dean of the Senate about how he arrived at his decision and what needs to happen in Washington to break the logjam in Congress. Plus, Washington reporter Kyle Midura provides analysis on the changing of the guard.

Host: Darren Perron

