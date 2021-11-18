BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Today will be one of those days where we get the “variety pack” of weather - a little bit of just about everything.

The day will start with a brisk wind out of the south, which will continue to bring in warm air, scouring out some of the chilly air that is lingering in a few cold pockets. The temperatures will top out in the 50s for most of us. There will be a few showers early on right near the Canadian border, otherwise the morning will feature some sunshine.

A cold front will be moving through from west to east, accompanied by a load of rain. That front will move through northern NY during the late morning into the early afternoon, then continue into VT and NH during the mid/late afternoon & evening hours. The rain will end as a bit of snow in the higher elevations late in the day.

Skies will gradually clear out overnight as colder air starts to come back in. It should be clear enough in many spots to be able to see the lunar eclipse that will be happening between 4 AM and 5:45.

With temperatures back down at or a little below the freezing mark on Friday morning, watch out for some slick spots on the roads for your morning commute. The rest of Friday will be partly sunny, but blustery and chilly with some lingering snow showers in the mountains. Friday night will be clear, calm, and cold.

The weekend will start out with lots of sunshine on Saturday. But it will cloud up on Sunday as yet another round of wild weather comes in for the start of next week. It will turn breezy out of the south late Sunday as rain moves in Sunday night into Monday, ending as some snow Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday will be blustery & turning colder again.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on all this active weather over the next week or so and keep you on top of the situation so you know what to expect. -Gary

