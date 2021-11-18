BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Essex county Vermont and Coos county New Hampshire for the potential for some light sleet and freezing rain. Temperatures are warming up across the region, but colder air trapped in the valleys of northeastern Vermont and northern New Hampshire could create conditions favorable for pockets of freezing rain and the potential for slippery roads.

It will be a breezy start to the day on Thursday with temperatures on the rise and a few rain showers early on. Skies will remain cloudy as temperatures warm well into the 50s through the afternoon. More widespread, steady rain will develop for the second half of the day with the passage of the cold front. By the evening hours, temperatures will begin falling once again, allowing some of the lingering rain showers to change to snow in the higher elevations. Any remaining rain or snow showers will taper off on Thursday night.

Friday will be colder with mostly cloudy skies. We could see a few scattered snow showers by the afternoon, mainly over the higher elevations with minimal accumulation expected. Highs will be back in the upper 30s and low 40s. The weekend will be dry and reasonably uneventful with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Our next weather system moves in on Monday. At this point it looks like temperatures will be warm enough so that most of the precipitation will fall in the form of rain. Plan on periods of rain for Monday, eventually turning to snow showers Monday night and into Tuesday. Snow accumulation may be possible depending on how quickly the system exits the region. It will be mostly cloudy and cold as we get closer to Thanksgiving on Wednesday and Thursday with highs only in the mid to upper 30s.

