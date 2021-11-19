Advertisement

Audiences return for Mt. Abraham fall musical

By Rachel Mann
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time since 2019, the theatre at Mt. Abraham Middle High school is full. Because of COVID, last fall’s musical was scaled down and online. This year, they haven’t had any major issues with COVID.

One of the cast members tested positive earlier this year, but it didn’t get beyond them. Now they’re all safely taking the stage for a tale as old as time.

A lot has gone back to normal since the start of the pandemic and that’s mostly the case for Mt. Abraham’s fall musical.

“Obviously it’s a cliché, but the show must go on,” said senior Evan Jennison, who is playing Lumiere in their production of Beauty and the Beast.

While cast and crew are wearing masks at all times, even on stage, there’s something there that wasn’t there before- an audience.

Jennison said it’s a step-up from last year’s performance which had a limited cast and was streamed online. “There’s usually a big kiss because there’s gotta be a kiss in every show, but there’s none of that this year, so there’s some very nice hugging,” he said. “But it’s cool to see the ways we were able to work around everything and it’s going to be a great show.”

Jennifer Allred, the show’s director, said it’s felt like working with a whole new team.

“We have 7th, 8th, and 9th graders who have not done this before, so we’re training a new group,” she explained. “Our 10th, 11th, and 12th graders were two years younger when we last did a show, so it feels like we started over.”

Harrison Bruhl is a senior playing Gaston in the show. He was part of last year’s scaled down show, but says he’s glad to be back with the entire theatre community for his senior year.

“That’s a huge part of doing theatre. You look up to people in grades above you and you’re like I really want to be that,” Bruhl explained. “Then you get to this point and you get to do it. It’s great.”

If you didn’t have a chance to be their guest on Thursday, there are still performances tomorrow and Saturday.

