Canada approves Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids

File photo
File photo(wlox)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) - Canada’s health regulator has approved Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot.

Health Canada authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11 on Friday. And as in the U.S., the doses will be a third of the amount given to teens and adults. The agency says the vaccine is 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children and no serious side effects were identified.

The agency also says it will allow Canadians returning from short trips abroad to use a quicker, less-expensive test for the coronavirus. A rapid antigen test will suffice starting on Nov. 30.

