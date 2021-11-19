Advertisement

Cannon tram replacement could cost at least $24M

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) - The general manager of Cannon Mountain says the latest estimate to fully replace its aerial tramway in the next few years is at least $24 million.

The Caledonian-Record reports John DeVivo said in the era of COVID-19 cost escalations, that amount could rise to a total of $32 million. The first aerial tramway was built in the 1930s with investment from the state. It was replaced in 1980 for about $5 million, authorized by the Legislature.

The tramway is still functional but is considered in need of an overhaul in the next three to five years

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Weathersfield incident
Missing hunter found safe in Swanton
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Ivan Carmona
Massachusetts man arrested following weeks long manhunt
File photo
Feds drop charges against suspect in Rutland raid

Latest News

File
Governors abandon pact to reduce transportation pollution
John Brooks
Sex offender to be released in Burlington area
Vermont’s unemployment rate remained at 2.8% in October
x
Montpelier rededicates, relocates Challenger memorial