Cannon tram replacement could cost at least $24M

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) - The general manager of Cannon Mountain says the latest estimate to fully replace its aerial tramway in the next few years is at least $24 million.

The Caledonian-Record reports John DeVivo said in the era of COVID-19 cost escalations, that amount could rise to a total of $32 million. The first aerial tramway was built in the 1930s with investment from the state. It was replaced in 1980 for about $5 million, authorized by the Legislature.

The tramway is still functional but is considered in need of an overhaul in the next three to five years

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)